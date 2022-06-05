Watch: Bruno Fernandes Helps Set Up Manchester United Teammate Cristiano Ronaldo For Portugal Goal
Bruno Fernandes has helped set up Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in a goal for Portugal this evening against Switzerland in the Nations League.
The 27 year-old had a mixed season for the Red Devils last time around - managing to make a difference in many games but in others, as the club fought for an underwhelming sixth place finish.
Fernandes finished the campaign with 10 goals and 14 assists in all competitions - all from a total of 46 appearances across domestic competitions and the Champions League.
Both him and United's Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year Ronaldo were called up for Portugal duty most recently - and the pair combined for a goal in the 34th minute.
You can watch the action as it unfolded here, with an assist from Liverpool's Diogo Jota and a lovely finish from the 37 year-old striker:
Ronaldo went on to score a brace in the game, and Fernandes was later took off. Fellow United player Diogo Dalot was on the bench.
Portugal won the match 4-0 in the end.
