Watch: Bruno Fernandes Scores Superb Goal to Give Portugal Two Goal Lead Against North Macedonia in World Cup Qualifier

Bruno Fernandes has scored his second goal of the game against North Macedonia for Portugal in their World Cup qualifier and you can watch the goal here.

Fernandes gave Portugal the lead when Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo played him through in the first half.

The goal by Fernandes could be a key second goal which puts Portugal closer to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Watch the goal here;

Portugal need to win this game to earn qualification to the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Fernandes’ goal will put Portugal in the driving seat of the key game against North Macedonia.

Portugal had expected to face European rivals, Italy in this game but North Macedonia pulled off an unthinkable upset to come into this game.

Fernandes is set to sign a new contract with United after the international break as widely reported.

The midfielder is set to double his wages in the new well earned contract offered by United.

Divider

(Variant 1)

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Divider

(Variant 1)

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |