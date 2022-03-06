Watch: Bukayo Saka Scores to Give Arsenal the Lead Against Watford

Bukayo Saka has scored to give Arsenal the lead against Watford in what could be a key game in the race for the top four and you can watch the goal here.

Saka received the ball on a lay off from Alexandre Lacazette before striking from just inside the 18 yard box.

The goal will be huge for Arsenal in their race for the top four against the likes of Manchester United and more.

Watch the goal here;

Arsenal travel to Watford in a Premier League clash that will have an impact at both ends of the table and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the game.

Manchester United currently sit in fourth place, two points clear of West Ham United and Arsenal although the Gunners have three games in hand.

Red Devils fans will be interested onlookers before their team take to the field for the local derby with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

