Watch: Christian Pulisic Scores Chelsea's Fourth Goal Against Burnley

Christian Pulisic has scored to put Chelsea 0-4 up against Burnley in the Premier League and you can watch the goal here.

The American winger already had an assist for Kai Havertz but now has a goal of his own against Burnley.

Watch the goal here;

Chelsea currently sit third in the Premier League table, six points ahead of United.

The London club were beaten by Liverpool last weekend in the Carabao Cup final when Kepa missed his penalty after being substituted on for the shoot-out.

Christian Pulisic adds to his Chelsea goal tally with a great finish to extend Chelsea's lead against Burnley who are fighting a relegation battle.

This emphatic Chelsea performance now means United will have to work hard to try and close the gap on the London side in the top four fight.

Chelsea's lead now leaves Burnley having to work over time in the game to try and rescue something in their bid to stay in the Premier League.

