Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Goal to Give Manchester United the Lead Against Norwich City

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored to give Manchester United the lead against Norwich City in the Premier League and you can watch the goal here.

Ronaldo has added to his goal tally for United with a composed goal against Norwich.

Watch the goal here;

United face Norwich on Saturday in what is a big game for both sides.

United are still in the race for the top four in the Premier League despite failing to beat Everton in their last game in the league.

The Red Devils will be without a number of faces for the clash, including Fred, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay and Edinson Cavani.

Ralf Rangnick confirmed on Friday that Fred would join the list of those already out with an injury.

United’s squad however does include the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho, names that United fans will be relieved to see.

Alejandro Garnacho is in the squad for the first time tomorrow after impressing highly for United’s youth side.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Ronaldo
News

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Goal to Give Manchester United the Lead Against Norwich City

By Alex Wallace41 seconds ago
Kieren Mckenna
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Coach Hails Roma's Jose Mourinho as: 'Very, Very Intelligent Man'

By Rhys James4 hours ago
Tchouameni
News

Erik Ten Hag Keen to Bring Real Madrid Target to Manchester United in Vital Summer Transfer

By Kaustubh Pandey18 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Manchester United Confirmed Squad Ahead of Norwich City Clash in the Premier League

By Alex Wallace18 hours ago
Dybala
News

Manchester United Emerge as Feasible Option for Paulo Dybala

By Kaustubh Pandey18 hours ago
ten hag
Quotes

Ajax Forward Reveals Erik Ten Hag's Biggest Strength Amid Manchester United Links

By Rhys JamesApr 15, 2022
Ronaldo
Opinions

Manchester United Predicted Line-up Vs Norwich - Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo to Start

By Rhys JamesApr 15, 2022
Fred
News

Fred to Miss Manchester United Game Against Norwich

By Alex WallaceApr 15, 2022