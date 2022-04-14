Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Son Ronaldo Jr. Shows Incredible Skills for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son Ronaldo Jr, has been shown on social media performing some incredible skills that replicate those of his father during a tournament for Manchester United and you can watch the video here.

Ronaldo Jr has been playing for Manchester United in one of the youth sides since moving back to England with his father when Ronaldo rejoined United.

A video has surfaced on social media that shows Ronaldo Jr replicating some of his fathers skilled footwork from past years.

You can watch the video here;

Ronaldo Jr has been impressing at the various clubs he has played at so far and is showing signs of replicating some traits of his father.

Ronaldo Jr has also been playing with Kai Rooney, the son of Wayne Rooney which has supporters pointing out the partnership.

Ronaldo and Rooney formed and incredible partnership for United during the days under Sir Alex Ferguson.

United fans could hope that Ronaldo Jr and Kai Rooney could one day recreate the partnership of their fathers.

