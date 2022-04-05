Skip to main content
Watch: Manchester United Target Darwin Nunez Goal for Benfica Against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League

Manchester United summer transfer target Darwin Nunez has scored for Benfica against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League and you can watch the goal here. 

United are admirers of Nunez and many reports have suggested that the striker could be on United’s list this summer.

The ‘Red Devils’ will be looking to replace the departing Edinson Cavani with a younger attacker. 

Nunez has been in fine form for Benfica and his goal against Liverpool may have given his side a lifeline in the UCL tie.

Watch the goal here;

Nunez was a target of many clubs in January as Benfica even rejected bids for the striker.

United have been long admirers of the striker and could target a move for the attacker this summer should the price be right.

United could also potentially lose striker Cristiano Ronaldo this summer and therefore will be looking to sign an appropriate replacement. 

Ronaldo is said to be undecided on his future as the summer transfer window approaches.

