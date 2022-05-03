Watch: Edinson Cavani’s Wholesome Moment With His Biggest Fan at Old Trafford
Edinson Cavani returned back to Manchester United's matchday squad against Brentford after a long spell of injury and unavailability.
The Uruguayan international came on as a substitute where Manchester United finished the game strongly by scoring three goals with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Raphael Varane scoring a goal each.
The game against Brentford was Manchester United's final home game at Old Trafford this season. At the end of the game, Edinson Cavani met a young fan.
In a video posted by Alison Bender, a young Manchester United fan named Lola Eastwood felt emotional and stood in awe seeing the Uruguayan striker in real life. The Paris Saint Germain striker showed a lot of love and affection to Lola after seeing her cheerful tears.
Lola hugged Edinson Cavani and told the player: "don't leave" as the striker was holding his baby.
The Manchester United striker signed a picture presented by the girl and that moment was the best thing she experienced in front of her eyes.
Lola Eastwood is the captain and ambassador of a footballing brand and community named Miss Kick, which was founded by former footballer Grace Vella. The brand focuses on women in football.
A significant percentage of the revenue collected by Miss Kick goes to a foundation that empowers women to compete, play and love the game of football without limits.
Lola offered her Miss Kick hairband to Edinson Cavani in the form of a token of appreciation. Lola was filled with tears and could barely speak after witnessing her idol in front of Old Trafford after a positive result.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Would Not Be Convinced Of Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea
- Report: New Manager Erik Ten Hag Wants Midfielder Donny Van De Beek Back At Manchester United Next Season
- Report: Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba Has A Received An Official Contract Offer From European Giant
- Report: Manchester United Leading the Race to Sign Darwin Nunez
- Frenkie De Jong Is Believed To Be The 'Cornerstone Of His Winning Project' - Could Manchester United Land The Midfielder?
- Ex-Manchester United Midfielder Robbie Savage Warns About Cristiano Ronaldo's Possible Sell
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon