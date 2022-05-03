Skip to main content
Watch: Edinson Cavani’s Wholesome Moment With His Biggest Fan at Old Trafford

Edinson Cavani returned back to Manchester United's matchday squad against Brentford after a long spell of injury and unavailability. 

The Uruguayan international came on as a substitute where Manchester United finished the game strongly by scoring three goals with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Raphael Varane scoring a goal each.

The game against Brentford was Manchester United's final home game at Old Trafford this season. At the end of the game, Edinson Cavani met a young fan.

In a video posted by Alison Bender, a young Manchester United fan named Lola Eastwood felt emotional and stood in awe seeing the Uruguayan striker in real life. The Paris Saint Germain striker showed a lot of love and affection to Lola after seeing her cheerful tears.

Lola hugged Edinson Cavani and told the player: "don't leave" as the striker was holding his baby. 

The Manchester United striker signed a picture presented by the girl and that moment was the best thing she experienced in front of her eyes.

Lola Eastwood is the captain and ambassador of a footballing brand and community named Miss Kick, which was founded by former footballer Grace Vella. The brand focuses on women in football. 

A significant percentage of the revenue collected by Miss Kick goes to a foundation that empowers women to compete, play and love the game of football without limits.

Lola offered her Miss Kick hairband to Edinson Cavani in the form of a token of appreciation. Lola was filled with tears and could barely speak after witnessing her idol in front of Old Trafford after a positive result.

