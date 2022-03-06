Skip to main content
Watch: Gabriel Martinelli Scores Great Goal From Outside the Box for Arsenal Against Watford

Gabriel Martinelli has scored a great goal from outside the box to extend Arsenal's lead against Watford and you can watch the goal here.

The goal gives Arsenal a two goal lead against relegation candidates Watford in what is a massive game for both sides in their seasons.

The goal will boost Arsenal clear of Manchester United in the race for the top four until United face City later today.

Watch the goal here;

Arsenal travel to Watford in a Premier League clash that will have an impact at both ends of the table and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the game.

Manchester United currently sit in fourth place, two points clear of West Ham United and Arsenal although the Gunners have three games in hand.

Red Devils fans will be interested onlookers before their team take to the field for the local derby with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

