Watch: Gareth Bale Scores Spectacular Second Goal For Wales Against Austria

Gareth Bale has scored his second goal in what is a huge game for Wales against Austria in the World Cup play off semi final and you can watch the goal here.

Bale had already scored an incredible free kick to give Wales the lead in the game before scoring a stunning top corner goal from a corner.

Watch the goal here;

Bale has come under fire from the Spanish press for a number months for his lack of appearances for Real Madrid compared to Wales.

The Welshman has previously been linked to Manchester United but upon his return to the Premier League last year, returned to his former club Tottenham Hotspur.

Bale has made over 100 appearances for Wales as well as winning a number of UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid.

