Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Harry Kane Goal Against Brighton to Double Tottenham's Lead in the Race for the Top Four

Harry Kane has scored for Tottenham to double their lead in what is a crucial game in the race for the Premier League top four and you can watch the goal here.

Kane has been in fine form recently, scoring a number of important goals for Spurs as they look to catch up in the fight for the top four.

Watch the goal here;

Option 1;

Manchester United are another team battling Spurs in the race for the top four.

United are in the process of finding a new manager with former Spurs boss, Mauricio Pochettino being one of the leading candidates.

It's been reported that Pochettino has listed Kane as a possible signing for United if he gets given the job.

Kane has been the leading man at Spurs for a number of years and was linked with a move to Manchester City last summer.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

kane
News

Watch: Harry Kane Goal Against Brighton to Double Tottenham's Lead in the Race for the Top Four

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
united women
Match Day

Manchester United Women Starting Lineup against West Ham United Revealed | Barclays FA Women's Super League

By Soumyajit Roy1 hour ago
Rashford
News

Marcus Rashford Responds to Viral Social Media Video Following Manchester United's Champions League Exit: 'There Are Two Sides to Every Story'

By Rhys James2 hours ago
Rudi Garcia
Quotes

French Manager Reveals He Interviewed For the Manchester United Job in December

By Rhys James2 hours ago
Isak
News

Report: Manchester United Keeping Tabs on 22 y/o Striker For Massive Summer Transfer

By Kaustubh Pandey3 hours ago
tuchel 2
News

Manchester United's List Of Top Five Managerial Candidates Revealed — Thomas Tuchel Among Those Named

By Soumyajit Roy3 hours ago
Rashford
News

Watch: Video Appears to Show Marcus Rashford Stick Middle Finger Up At Manchester United Fans After Defeat to Atletico Madrid in UEFA Champions League

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
Quotes

Ex-Liverpool Ace Makes 'anti-United' Rangnick Claim as Manchester United Exit Champions League

By Kaustubh Pandey5 hours ago