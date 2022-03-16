Watch: Harry Kane Goal Against Brighton to Double Tottenham's Lead in the Race for the Top Four
Harry Kane has scored for Tottenham to double their lead in what is a crucial game in the race for the Premier League top four and you can watch the goal here.
Kane has been in fine form recently, scoring a number of important goals for Spurs as they look to catch up in the fight for the top four.
Watch the goal here;
Option 1;
Manchester United are another team battling Spurs in the race for the top four.
United are in the process of finding a new manager with former Spurs boss, Mauricio Pochettino being one of the leading candidates.
It's been reported that Pochettino has listed Kane as a possible signing for United if he gets given the job.
Kane has been the leading man at Spurs for a number of years and was linked with a move to Manchester City last summer.
Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]
Read More Manchester United Coverage
- Watch: Manchester United 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur | Match Highlights | Premier League | Cristiano Ronaldo Hattrick Gives United the Win
- Watch: Every Cristiano Ronaldo Goal in Hattrick for Manchester United Against Tottenham Hotspur
- Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Superstar Tom Brady After Manchester United Victory Over Tottenham Hotspur
- Carragher Urges Manchester United To Move For Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel Again
- Report: Manchester United Could Use Player In Swap Deal For Serie A Superstars In Mega Transfer
Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |