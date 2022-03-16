Watch: Harry Kane Goal Against Brighton to Double Tottenham's Lead in the Race for the Top Four

Harry Kane has scored for Tottenham to double their lead in what is a crucial game in the race for the Premier League top four and you can watch the goal here.

Kane has been in fine form recently, scoring a number of important goals for Spurs as they look to catch up in the fight for the top four.

Watch the goal here;

Manchester United are another team battling Spurs in the race for the top four.

United are in the process of finding a new manager with former Spurs boss, Mauricio Pochettino being one of the leading candidates.

It's been reported that Pochettino has listed Kane as a possible signing for United if he gets given the job.

Kane has been the leading man at Spurs for a number of years and was linked with a move to Manchester City last summer.

