Watch: Hee-Chan Hwang Goal Gives Wolves Lead Against Arsenal In Top Four Battle

Wolves have taken the lead through Hee-Chan Hwang in the crucial Premier League clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium and you can watch the goal here.

IMAGO / News Images

Manchester United will be keen onlookers at the outcome of the game as they battle it out for a top four spot.

Hwang pounced on a mistake by Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes to coolly lot home and give his team the lead.

Watch the goal here:

Arsenal Team

Wolves Team

Here are this week's fixtures and schedule:

Premier League Re-Arranged Fixtures

Wednesday, 23rd February 2022

7:30pm Burnley 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

7:30pm Watford 1-4 Crystal Palace

7:45pm Liverpool 6-0 Leeds United

Thursday, 24th February 2022

7:45pm Arsenal v Wolves

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 27

Friday, 25th February 2022

8:00pm Southampton v Norwich City

Saturday, 26th February 2022

12:30pm Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur

3:00pm Brentford v Newcastle United

3:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa

3:00pm Crystal Palace v Burnley

3:00pm Manchester United v Watford

5:30pm Everton v Manchester City

Sunday, 27th February 2022

2:00pm West Ham United v Wolves

