Watch: Hee-Chan Hwang Goal Gives Wolves Lead Against Arsenal In Top Four Battle
Wolves have taken the lead through Hee-Chan Hwang in the crucial Premier League clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium and you can watch the goal here.
Manchester United will be keen onlookers at the outcome of the game as they battle it out for a top four spot.
Hwang pounced on a mistake by Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes to coolly lot home and give his team the lead.
Watch the goal here:
Arsenal Team
Wolves Team
Here are this week's fixtures and schedule:
Premier League Re-Arranged Fixtures
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022
7:30pm Burnley 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur
7:30pm Watford 1-4 Crystal Palace
7:45pm Liverpool 6-0 Leeds United
Thursday, 24th February 2022
7:45pm Arsenal v Wolves
Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 27
Friday, 25th February 2022
8:00pm Southampton v Norwich City
Saturday, 26th February 2022
12:30pm Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
3:00pm Brentford v Newcastle United
3:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa
3:00pm Crystal Palace v Burnley
3:00pm Manchester United v Watford
5:30pm Everton v Manchester City
Sunday, 27th February 2022
2:00pm West Ham United v Wolves
