Watch: Incredible Christian Eriksen Goal For Denmark Against Croatia
Christian Eriksen was called up to represent Denmark during the international break and he has scored an incredible goal.
The midfielder has scored against Croatia in the current international fixtures.
Eriksen has been a great addition to Erik Ten Hag’s side since joining Manchester United for free in the summer transfer window.
You can watch Eriksen’s great goal in the article here.
The Danish midfielder has returned to the international stage in some fashion with a fantastic goal.
Eriksen has already registered a number of assists for United this season and has now opened his scoring for the season.
A fantastic goal, an absolute rocket into the net from Eriksen giving the Croatian goalkeeper no chance of saving the shot.
You can watch the goal below, here.
Eriksen will be looking to stay fit for both club and country as he plays a huge part for each.
United’s first game after the international break is against none other than Manchester City.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- The Glazers Name Their Manchester United Sale Price | Dubai Interested
- New: Manchester United Midfielder Donny Van De Beek On Erik Ten Hag
- Erik Ten Hag Opens Up On His Initial Experience Of The Premier League
- Ex-Manchester United Star Says Marcus Rashford Should Be Worried By Antony Arrival
- Manchester United's 2022 Summer Transfer Window | Success Or Failure
- Erik Ten Hag Shares His Thoughts On Antony Not Being Premier League Proven
- Ex-Liverpool Star Questions Manchester United's Antony Signing
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon