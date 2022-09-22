Skip to main content
Watch: Incredible Christian Eriksen Goal For Denmark Against Croatia

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has scored an incredible goal for Denmark and you can watch it here.

Christian Eriksen was called up to represent Denmark during the international break and he has scored an incredible goal. 

The midfielder has scored against Croatia in the current international fixtures. 

Eriksen has been a great addition to Erik Ten Hag’s side since joining Manchester United for free in the summer transfer window. 

You can watch Eriksen’s great goal in the article here.

Christian Eriksen Performing At The UEFA Europa League

The Danish midfielder has returned to the international stage in some fashion with a fantastic goal. 

Eriksen has already registered a number of assists for United this season and has now opened his scoring for the season. 

A fantastic goal, an absolute rocket into the net from Eriksen giving the Croatian goalkeeper no chance of saving the shot.

You can watch the goal below, here. 

Eriksen will be looking to stay fit for both club and country as he plays a huge part for each. 

United’s first game after the international break is against none other than Manchester City. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

News

By Alex Wallace
