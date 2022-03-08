Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Incredible Lautaro Martinez Goal Gives Inter Milan the Lead Against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League

Lautaro Martinez has scored an incredible goal at Anfield to give Inter Milan the lead against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League and you can watch the goal here.

The Argentine has scored a stunning strike from the edge of the box to put Liverpool on their toes in the UCL tie.

Liverpool were leading 2-0 on aggregate before the goal but now Inter could be set for a comeback.

Watch the goal here;

Option 1;

Option 2;

Martinez is a top striker for Inter and has continued to grow as a player in recent years.

The Argentine has also more recently been linked with a move away from the Serie A with Manchester United being one of the interested sides.

Martinez has had a number of good performances in recent months and has been a driving force for Inter this season.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

imago1010457943h
News

Watch: Incredible Lautaro Martinez Goal Gives Inter Milan the Lead Against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League

By Alex Wallace2 minutes ago
Juan Mata
News

Juan Mata Picks Dream XI Out of Players He Has Played With - Featuring Only One Current Manchester United Player

By Rhys James46 minutes ago
Lewandowski
News

Watch: Robert Lewandowski Scores Stunning Chip Goal to Complete 20 Minute Hattrick Against RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
imago1010431901h
News

Watch: Robert Lewandowski Goal Puts Bayern Munich Ahead Against RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Mauricio Pochettino
Opinions

Steve McManaman on Mauricio Pochettino and Manchester United's 'Shambolic' Manager Situation

By Rhys James3 hours ago
Rudiger
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Target Move For Antonio Rudiger

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
imago1008942602h
News

Manchester United and Other Premier League Clubs Discuss Major NFT Deal

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
News

Ralf Rangnick Believes His Manchester United Players Lack Mental Strength - Except Two First Team Regulars

By Rhys JamesMar 7, 2022