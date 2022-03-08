Watch: Incredible Lautaro Martinez Goal Gives Inter Milan the Lead Against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League

Lautaro Martinez has scored an incredible goal at Anfield to give Inter Milan the lead against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League and you can watch the goal here.

The Argentine has scored a stunning strike from the edge of the box to put Liverpool on their toes in the UCL tie.

Liverpool were leading 2-0 on aggregate before the goal but now Inter could be set for a comeback.

Watch the goal here;

Option 1;

Option 2;

Martinez is a top striker for Inter and has continued to grow as a player in recent years.

The Argentine has also more recently been linked with a move away from the Serie A with Manchester United being one of the interested sides.

Martinez has had a number of good performances in recent months and has been a driving force for Inter this season.

