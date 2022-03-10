Watch: Incredible Mason Mount Goal Doubles Chelsea's Lead Against Norwich

Mason Mount has scored to put Chelsea 2-0 up against relegation candidates Norwich City and you can watch the goal here.

Mount already has an assist in the game against Norwich having set up the goal for Trevor Chalobah.

Watch the goal here;

Roman Abramovich will not be able to sell Chelsea with the controversy following the war between Ukraine and Russia.

The owner released a statement last week announcing he would attempt to sell the London club.

However, UK Prime minister Boris Johnson has announced this morning that he will not be allowed to do so.

Chelsea now could face a possible points deduction if the side end up going into administration.

Chelsea's situation could be a great help for Manchester United in the race for top four this season.

