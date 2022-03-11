Watch: Joao Felix Goal Gives Atletico Madrid the Lead Against Cadiz in La Liga

Joao Felix has scored to give Atletico Madrid an early lead within the opening few minutes against Cadiz in La Liga and you can watch the goal here.

Felix has been in fine form recently and has become a regular early goal scorer for Atletico in recent weeks.

Watch the goal here;

Felix was on the scoresheet when Manchester United faced Atletico in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League tie.

Felix will be looking to carry this form into the away leg at Old Trafford next week.

Atletico have had a mixed season so far in La Liga but are starting to improve, game by game.

Felix is starting to find the form that Atletico fans have been crying out for since he joined the club.

United fans will be hoping that Felix loses his form ahead of the UCL meeting next week.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read more Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |