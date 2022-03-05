Watch: Kai Havertz Scores to Double Chelsea's Lead Against Burnley

Kai Havertz has scored to double Chelsea's lead against Burnley in the Premier League and you can watch the goal here.

Havertz scored Chelsea's second of the afternoon after Reece James had found the opener, giving Chelsea a comfortable two goal lead.

Watch the goal here;

Chelsea currently sit third in the Premier League table, six points ahead of United.

The London club were beaten by Liverpool last weekend in the Carabao Cup final when Kepa missed his penalty after being substituted on for the shoot-out.

Kai Havertz now adds to his tally of goals this season with the German starting to show his spark for the London side.

Havertz has been known to score a number of important goals for Chelsea over the last few seasons.

Chelsea's lead now leaves Burnley having to work over time in the game to try and rescue something in their bid to stay in the Premier League.

