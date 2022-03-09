Watch: Karim Benzema Goal Puts Real Madrid Level Against PSG in the UEFA Champions League
Karim Benzema has scored to put Real Madrid level against PSG in the UEFA Champions League and you can watch the goal here.
Benzema adds to his UCL goal tally with a crucial goal to give Real Madrid a chance to come back in the tie.
Watch the goal here;
Option 1;
Option 2;
Benzema has been one of Europes leading strikers over the years during his time at Real Madrid.
He's been a key part to Real Madrid's success since arriving at Los Blancos.
The Frenchman is still regarded as one of Europe's best players despite being overshadowed by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
Benzema's goal has now given Real Madrid a lifeline in the tie at home against PSG as they look to overturn the two goal deficit.
