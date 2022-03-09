Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Karim Benzema Goal Completes Hattrick and Stunning Comeback For Real Madrid Against PSG in the UEFA Champions League

Karim Benzema has his third goal to complete a sensational hattrick for Real Madrid in their stunning comeback against PSG in the UEFA Champions League and you can watch the goal here.

Benzema had the goal to complete his hattrick just 12 seconds after the restart following his second goal.

Watch the goal here;

Benzema has been one of Europes leading strikers over the years during his time at Real Madrid.

He's been a key part to Real Madrid's success since arriving at Los Blancos.

The Frenchman is still regarded as one of Europe's best players despite being overshadowed by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Benzema's goal has now given Real Madrid the lead at home against PSG in the UCL as well as the lead on aggregate, completing an emphatic comeback.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

imago1010474134h
News

Watch: Karim Benzema Goal Completes Hattrick and Stunning Comeback For Real Madrid Against PSG in the UEFA Champions League

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
imago1010471927h
News

Watch: Karim Benzema Scores Second Goal Against PSG to Give Real Madrid the Lead in the UEFA Champions League

By Alex Wallace9 minutes ago
imago1010473046h
News

Watch: Karim Benzema Goal Puts Real Madrid Level Against PSG in the UEFA Champions League

By Alex Wallace22 minutes ago
imago1010472312h
News

Watch: Kylian Mbappe Scores Fantastic Goal For PSG Against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

By Alex Wallace58 minutes ago
imago1010129936h
Match Day

Watch: Manchester United Wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho Scores Incredible Goal Against Wolves

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Diogo Dalot
News

Report: AS Roma Interested in Manchester United's Diogo Dalot

By Rhys James2 hours ago
Diogo Dalot
Transfers

Report: Juventus Considering Move For Manchester United Right-Back Diogo Dalot

By Rhys James5 hours ago
Raphinha Luke Shaw Harry Maguire
News

Luke Shaw Open to Signing New Manchester United Contract

By Rhys James7 hours ago