Watch: Karim Benzema Goal Completes Hattrick and Stunning Comeback For Real Madrid Against PSG in the UEFA Champions League

Karim Benzema has his third goal to complete a sensational hattrick for Real Madrid in their stunning comeback against PSG in the UEFA Champions League and you can watch the goal here.

Benzema had the goal to complete his hattrick just 12 seconds after the restart following his second goal.

Watch the goal here;

Benzema has been one of Europes leading strikers over the years during his time at Real Madrid.

He's been a key part to Real Madrid's success since arriving at Los Blancos.

The Frenchman is still regarded as one of Europe's best players despite being overshadowed by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Benzema's goal has now given Real Madrid the lead at home against PSG in the UCL as well as the lead on aggregate, completing an emphatic comeback.

