Watch: Karim Benzema Scores Two Stunning Headers to Give Real Madrid Lead Against Chelsea in UEFA Champions League

Karim Benzema has scored two incredible headed goals to give Real Madrid an early lead against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League and you can watch the goal here.

Benzema has once again proved that age is just a number in football by scoring two incredible headers against Chelsea in the UCL.

The Frenchman scored a PSG in the last round of the competition to put his Real Madrid into the current round against Chelsea.

Benzema now has scored 35+ goals in all competitions for Real Madrid - an incredible scoring record with games still to be played. 

Watch the first goal here;

Benzema gave Real Madrid the lead with a stunning bullet like header following a stunning run and cross from Vinicius Junior. 

The Frenchman threw his head onto the incoming ball to find the back of the Chelsea net.

Watch the second goal here;

Benzema then scored his second goal in similar fashion - this time from a cross sent into the area by Luka Modric. 

Real Madrid lead Chelsea by two goals following the stunning brace from Benzema.

imago1010474134h
News

Watch: Karim Benzema Scores Two Stunning Headers to Give Real Madrid Lead Against Chelsea in UEFA Champions League

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
