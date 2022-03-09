Skip to main content
Watch: Karim Benzema Scores Second Goal Against PSG to Give Real Madrid the Lead in the UEFA Champions League

Karim Benzema has scored a brace for Real Madrid against PSG to give the La Liga side the lead in the UEFA Champions League and you can watch the goal here.

Benzema hadn't long scored to give Real Madrid a way back into the tie before scoring to give the side the lead.

Watch the goal here;

Option 1;

Benzema has been one of Europes leading strikers over the years during his time at Real Madrid.

He's been a key part to Real Madrid's success since arriving at Los Blancos.

The Frenchman is still regarded as one of Europe's best players despite being overshadowed by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Benzema's goal has now given Real Madrid the lead at home against PSG in the UCL as well as levelling the score on aggregate.

