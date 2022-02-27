Watch: Kepa Misses His Penalty for Chelsea Which Sees Liverpool Win the Carabao Cup

Kepa has missed his penalty for Chelsea which wins the Carabao Cup for Liverpool and you can watch the missed penalty here.

Chelsea and Liverpool drew 0-0 in 90 minutes of play and then continued to battle through extra time until the sides faced off for penalties.

You can watch it here;

Option 1;

Option 2;

Chelsea face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday. This is the first domestic cup final of the season.

Chelsea recently won the FIFA Club World Cup and will be looking to add to their silverware tally for the season already.

Liverpool will be looking to win their first piece of silverware since winning the Premier League in the 19/20 season.

The outcome of todays cup tie will most likely help the likes of Manchester United this season with a European spot being up for grabs if United don't finish in a desired position come the end of the season.

With Chelsea and Liverpool both set to finish in a European spot this season then a team that finishes below will be granted a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

