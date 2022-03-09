Watch: Kylian Mbappe Scores Fantastic Goal For PSG Against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe has scored a fantastic goal for PSG against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League and you can watch the goal here.

Mbappe has once again scored again against Real Madrid in the UCL, the club that many reports have linked him to be joining this summer.

You can watch the goal here;

Option 1;

Option 2;

Mbappe has now scored against Real Madrid in both legs of their UCL meetings this season.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer.

The Frenchman is out of contract at PSG this summer with heavy belief that the striker will move to La Liga this summer.

PSG will attempt to get Mbappe to sign a new contract this summer rather than leave the French giants for free.

