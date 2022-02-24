Watch: Lacazette Goal Wins It For Arsenal In Injury Time Against Wolves
Arsenal have snatched victory against Wolves deep into injury time thanks to a goal from Alexandre Lacazette and you can watch the goal here.
Hee-Chan Hwang gave Wolves the lead in the 10th minute and it took until the 82nd minute for the equaliser from Nicolas Pepe.
In a dramatic finale, Lacazette's shot was turned into his own net by Wolves keeper Jose Sa.
This is a potential blow to Manchester United and their top four hopes as Arsenal close to within a point of the Red Devils and have two games in hand.
Watch the goal here:
Here are this week's fixtures and schedule:
Premier League Re-Arranged Fixtures
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022
7:30pm Burnley 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur
7:30pm Watford 1-4 Crystal Palace
7:45pm Liverpool 6-0 Leeds United
Thursday, 24th February 2022
7:45pm Arsenal 2-1 Wolves
Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 27
Friday, 25th February 2022
8:00pm Southampton v Norwich City
Saturday, 26th February 2022
12:30pm Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
3:00pm Brentford v Newcastle United
3:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa
3:00pm Crystal Palace v Burnley
3:00pm Manchester United v Watford
5:30pm Everton v Manchester City
Sunday, 27th February 2022
2:00pm West Ham United v Wolves
