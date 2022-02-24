Watch: Lacazette Goal Wins It For Arsenal In Injury Time Against Wolves

Arsenal have snatched victory against Wolves deep into injury time thanks to a goal from Alexandre Lacazette and you can watch the goal here.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Hee-Chan Hwang gave Wolves the lead in the 10th minute and it took until the 82nd minute for the equaliser from Nicolas Pepe.

In a dramatic finale, Lacazette's shot was turned into his own net by Wolves keeper Jose Sa.

This is a potential blow to Manchester United and their top four hopes as Arsenal close to within a point of the Red Devils and have two games in hand.

Watch the goal here:

Here are this week's fixtures and schedule:

Premier League Re-Arranged Fixtures

Wednesday, 23rd February 2022

7:30pm Burnley 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

7:30pm Watford 1-4 Crystal Palace

7:45pm Liverpool 6-0 Leeds United

Thursday, 24th February 2022

7:45pm Arsenal 2-1 Wolves

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 27

Friday, 25th February 2022

8:00pm Southampton v Norwich City

Saturday, 26th February 2022

12:30pm Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur

3:00pm Brentford v Newcastle United

3:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa

3:00pm Crystal Palace v Burnley

3:00pm Manchester United v Watford

5:30pm Everton v Manchester City

Sunday, 27th February 2022

2:00pm West Ham United v Wolves

