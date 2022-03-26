Watch: Luke Shaw Scores Stunning Goal Against Switzerland

Manchester United left back Luke Shaw has scored a screamer to equalise for England right before half-time against Switzerland. Watch his strike in this article below.

England initially went behind after Swiss forward Breel Embolo put his country ahead at Wembley.

But his goal got cancelled out by a peach of a strike from the Unitedand England full back to make things level at half-time.

You can watch Shaw's goal here:

As seen in the video footage of the goal, Crystal Palace midfielder Connor Gallagher got hold of a loose ball on the right and laid a pass out to the centre outside the box and Shaw, running in from distance, scored a thunderbolt to square things before half time.

The last time Shaw scored a goal for England was also at Wembley, against Italy that time in the Euro 2020 final. England unfortunately lost that match on penalties after the match ended 1-1 in regulation time.

