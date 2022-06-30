Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Manchester United Defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka Completes Individual Training For Next Season Under Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been putting in work behind the scenes of late, as a video was released of him working hard on his skills away from formal training.

The right back endured a difficult season in 21/22, losing his place as a first choice player to Diogo Dalot soon after the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November. Last season, he played 26 games in all competitions - registering two assists in the process.

This is the video of him training, which you can watch on Twitter via UtdPlug: 

The 24 year old has been linked with a move away from The Red Devils recently - with Crystal Palace said by The Athletic, among others, to be interested in signing their former player on loan.

However, United have not been linked to any players in his position as of yet this summer and as of now it looks like he could very well stay.

Author's Verdict

I think the Englishman should ideally be moved on this summer, as his style is not fitted to a possession based system. However, there are certainly other positions to prioritise upgrading on first - such as defensive midfield, a central defender and the forward positions.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Aaron Wan-Bissaka
News

Watch: Manchester United Defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka Completes Individual Training For Next Season Under Erik Ten Hag

By Rhys James1 minute ago
Sergio Romero
News

Report: Sergio Romero Interested In Manchester United Return Under Erik Ten Hag

By Rhys James52 minutes ago
Tahith Chong
Transfers

Report: Tahith Chong Could Leave Manchester United To Return To Feyenoord

By Alex Wallace14 hours ago
frenkie de jong
Transfers

Report: Frenkie De Jong Update - The Midfielder Could Be Presented By Manchester United This Weekend - Erik Ten Hag Will Get Him

By Saul Escudero14 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Borussia Dortmund Put €120million Price Tag On Jude Bellignham Linked With Manchester United And Liverpool

By Alex Wallace15 hours ago
Neymar
Transfers

Report: Neymar Likely To Leave PSG This Summer With Possibility Of A Loan | Manchester United, Manchester City And Chelsea Linked

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago
Martinez
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Pushing Manchester United To Compete With Arsenal To Sign Lisandro Martinez

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago
Williams
News

Report: Brandon Williams Set To Leave Manchester United

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago