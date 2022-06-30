Watch: Manchester United Defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka Completes Individual Training For Next Season Under Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been putting in work behind the scenes of late, as a video was released of him working hard on his skills away from formal training.

The right back endured a difficult season in 21/22, losing his place as a first choice player to Diogo Dalot soon after the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November. Last season, he played 26 games in all competitions - registering two assists in the process.

This is the video of him training, which you can watch on Twitter via UtdPlug:

The 24 year old has been linked with a move away from The Red Devils recently - with Crystal Palace said by The Athletic, among others, to be interested in signing their former player on loan.

However, United have not been linked to any players in his position as of yet this summer and as of now it looks like he could very well stay.

Author's Verdict

I think the Englishman should ideally be moved on this summer, as his style is not fitted to a possession based system. However, there are certainly other positions to prioritise upgrading on first - such as defensive midfield, a central defender and the forward positions.

