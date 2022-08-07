Skip to main content

Watch: Manchester United Fans Begin Glazers Out Protest Ahead Of Game Against Brighton

Manchester United supporters have begun gathering in Media City in Salford ahead of their proposed GlazersOut protests as they plan to march to Old Trafford ahead of the first game of the Premier League season against Brighton.

United fans organised a number of protests last season to protest against the current ownership of the club, the Glazer family with the ‘GlazersOut’ protests. 

Over the last couple of seasons the protests have become more prominent and have dominated headlines on a number of occasions, including when fans stormed the pitch during lockdown. 

Supporter groups have been consistently advertising the protests on social media ahead of each organised march.

There had been significant knowledge of the protests planned for Sunday with plenty of fans staying in touch and sharing posts talking about the gathering across social platforms. 

The march has began in media city, Salford, home to the UK’s biggest TV outlets as fans plan to make their voices heard. 

The march by protesters is then said to head towards Old Trafford ahead of kick off as fans plan to gather and march around the stadium before the game. 

A good number of fans have turned out to protest and the march has begun, check out another video below. 

