Watch: Manchester United Fans New Chant For Casemiro

Manchester United’s supporting faithful have not wasted any time in making a new chant for the clubs newest signing, Casemiro and you can watch the video of the chant below.

The United faithful have been heard in fine voice ahead of todays game against Southampton, gathering and singing in a supporters pub ahead of the fixture.

The new Casemiro chant includes the name of another United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes, who has been included in the chant by United fans.

The chant has already surfaced on social media and has already split opinion between some fans.

The new song for Casemiro resembles a similarity to Arsenal’s chant for two of their English stars.

Arsenal have a chant for Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe to the tune of Rocking all over the world, which has now been adapted by United fans in their new chant.

Below you can see the video of the new chant which includes the names of Bruno and Casemiro to the tune of Rocking all over the world.

