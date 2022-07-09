Skip to main content

Watch: Manchester United Get Warm Welcome In Bangkok

Manchester United team got a warm welcome upon arriving in Bangkok, Thailand, which is their destination for the first leg of the pre-season tour this summer.

United set off for their pre-season tour on Friday, and arrived in Bangkok on Saturday, The club play against Liverpool on Tuesday, 12th July, in their first match of the tour.

united arriving in bangkok

Despite leaving without some players including their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, there was no lack of enthusiasm from the fans in the Thailand capital as the Reds arrived in the South-east Asian city.

A video have been making rounds in the internet of Erik ten Hag leading the way for United players in the midst of cheering Red Devil fans. You can watch the video below:

Another video has gone viral as it shows United's Portuguese maestro Bruno Fernandes very popular among the fans present at the team's arrival. The midfielder was seen greeting the fans and signing autographs as the team made their way to their destination. 

You can watch the video below:

In case you missed it, here is the full squad for Manchester United's pre-season tour of Thailand leg:

Goalkeepers
David De Gea
Tom Heaton
Nathan Bishop
Matej Kovar

Defenders
Eric Bailly
Diogo Dalot
Ethan Laird
Victor Lindelof
Harry Maguire
Tyrell Malacia
Luke Shaw
Alex Telles
Axel Tuanzebe
Raphael Varane
Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Midfielders
Amad
Bruno Fernandes
Fred
James Garner
Hannibal
Zidane Iqbal
Scott McTominay
Facundo Pellistri
Charlie Savage
Donny van de Beek

Forwards
Tahith Chong
Anthony Elanga
Alejandro Garnacho
Anthony Martial
Marcus Rashford
Jadon Sancho

