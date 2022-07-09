Watch: Manchester United Get Warm Welcome In Bangkok

Manchester United team got a warm welcome upon arriving in Bangkok, Thailand, which is their destination for the first leg of the pre-season tour this summer.

United set off for their pre-season tour on Friday, and arrived in Bangkok on Saturday, The club play against Liverpool on Tuesday, 12th July, in their first match of the tour.

IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

Despite leaving without some players including their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, there was no lack of enthusiasm from the fans in the Thailand capital as the Reds arrived in the South-east Asian city.

A video have been making rounds in the internet of Erik ten Hag leading the way for United players in the midst of cheering Red Devil fans. You can watch the video below:

Another video has gone viral as it shows United's Portuguese maestro Bruno Fernandes very popular among the fans present at the team's arrival. The midfielder was seen greeting the fans and signing autographs as the team made their way to their destination.

You can watch the video below:

In case you missed it, here is the full squad for Manchester United's pre-season tour of Thailand leg:

Goalkeepers

David De Gea

Tom Heaton

Nathan Bishop

Matej Kovar

Defenders

Eric Bailly

Diogo Dalot

Ethan Laird

Victor Lindelof

Harry Maguire

Tyrell Malacia

Luke Shaw

Alex Telles

Axel Tuanzebe

Raphael Varane

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Midfielders

Amad

Bruno Fernandes

Fred

James Garner

Hannibal

Zidane Iqbal

Scott McTominay

Facundo Pellistri

Charlie Savage

Donny van de Beek

Forwards

Tahith Chong

Anthony Elanga

Alejandro Garnacho

Anthony Martial

Marcus Rashford

Jadon Sancho

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon