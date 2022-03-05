Skip to main content
Watch: Reece James Scores to Give Chelsea the Lead Against Burnley

Reece James has scored to give Chelsea the lead against Burnley in the race for a top four finish this season and you can watch the goal here.

Manchester United will be direct competitors to Chelsea in the top four race this season.

Watch the goal here;

Option 1;

Chelsea currently sit third in the Premier League table, six points ahead of United.

The London club were beaten by Liverpool last weekend in the Carabao Cup final when Kepa missed his penalty after being substituted on for the shoot-out.

Reece James has recently returned from and injury and now finds himself on the score sheet for Chelsea with a great goal.

The Englishman has been a key part of Chelsea's side with his development over recent seasons.

Chelsea's lead now leaves Burnley having to work over time in the game to try and rescue something in their bid to stay in the Premier League.

