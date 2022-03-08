Skip to main content
Watch: Robert Lewandowski Goal Puts Bayern Munich Ahead Against RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League

Robert Lewandowksi has added yet another goal to his name as he has given Bayern the lead against RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League and you can watch the goal here.

Lewandowski is regarded by many as the best striker in Europe and tonight he has added another goal to his large tally.

His goal from the spot has given Bayern Munich the lead in what is a key game for the German giants.

Watch the goal here;

Option 1;

Lewandowski's goal means he is the first player to score 40 goals in all competitions this season.

The Polish International has been regarded as one of the world best players for a number of seasons.

Reports are suggesting that Lewandowski could leave Bayern this season with Manchester United being one of the interested teams.

Lewandowski has been a prolific goal scorer in both domestic and European competitions since making his name in world football.

