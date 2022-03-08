Watch: Robert Lewandowski Scores Stunning Chip Goal to Complete 20 Minute Hattrick Against RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League

Robert Lewandowski has scored a stunning chip goal against RB Salzburg to complete a 20 minute UEFA Champions League hattrick and you can watch the goal here.

Lewandowski has now scored 12 goals in the UCL this season which adds to his tally of goals once again this season.

Watch the goal here;

Lewandowski's goals mean he is the first player to score 40 goals in all competitions this season.

The Polish International has been regarded as one of the world best players for a number of seasons.

Reports are suggesting that Lewandowski could leave Bayern this season with Manchester United being one of the interested teams.

Lewandowski has been a prolific goal scorer in both domestic and European competitions since making his name in world football.

