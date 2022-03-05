Watford v Arsenal: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

Arsenal travel to Watford in a Premier League clash that will have an impact at both ends of the table and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the game.

Manchester United currently sit in fourth place, two points clear of West Ham United and Arsenal although the Gunners have three games in hand.

Red Devils fans will be interested onlookers before their team take to the field for the local derby with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 2:00pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 9:00am ET

Pacific time: 6:00am PT

Central time: 8:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 19:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 01:00 AEDT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and can be streamed on Sky GO.

For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

