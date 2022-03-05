Watford v Arsenal: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia
Arsenal travel to Watford in a Premier League clash that will have an impact at both ends of the table and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the game.
Manchester United currently sit in fourth place, two points clear of West Ham United and Arsenal although the Gunners have three games in hand.
Red Devils fans will be interested onlookers before their team take to the field for the local derby with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 2:00pm GMT time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 9:00am ET
Pacific time: 6:00am PT
Central time: 8:00am CT
India
Kick-off is at 19:30 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 01:00 AEDT
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and can be streamed on Sky GO.
For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
