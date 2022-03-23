Wayne Rooney Inducted Into The Premier League Hall Of Fame

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The United and England legend is the all-time leading goalscorer for the Old Trafford side and the second-highest goalscorer in the Premier League, having scored 208 in 491 appearances in his league career.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The former Everton player also registered 103 assists during his playing days in the top-flight, a figure bettered by only Ryan Giggs and Cesc Fabregas.

Rooney is one of the first two 2022 inductees into the PL hall of fame alongside Arsenal legend and current Crystal Palace manager, Patrick Vieira.

As the league states, "The Hall of Fame recognises and celebrates the exceptional skill and talent of individuals who have graced the Premier League since its inception in 1992. It is the highest individual honour awarded to players by the League".

On being inducted into the Premier League hall of fame, the Derby County manager said,

"It's a huge honour for me to be named in the Premier League Hall of Fame, alongside an incredible group of players who have already been inducted."

"Growing up, I watched the Premier League as far back as I can remember. My dream was always to become a professional footballer, score goals and win trophies, and I was lucky enough to win the Premier League five times."

Rooney continued, "I have so many brilliant memories from my years playing for Everton and Manchester United, and I'm really proud of what we achieved. To enter the Hall of Fame is very special for me personally and I'm grateful to be recognised."

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |