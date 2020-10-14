SI.com
What are Man United's international stars getting up to tonight?

Alex Turk

Ahead of the final set of international fixtures before Manchester United return to action, let's take a look at which Reds are set to feature tonight.

Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire could start for England again, as the Three Lions look to build on their impressive 2-1 win over Belgium against Denmark.

Dean Henderson was on the bench at Wembley last time out, but could also feature for his international debut.

Scott McTominay, likely to fill in at centre-back again for Scotland, faces the Czech Republic, whilst Donny van de Beek and the Netherlands take on Italy.

Anthony Martial won't be playing at the weekend due to his suspension, but could take part alongside Paul Pogba for France in a 2018 World Cup Final rematch against Croatia.

Bruno Fernandes could face United team-mate Victor Lindelof as Portugal take on Sweden, a fixture clouded with doubt due to Cristiano Ronaldo's recent positive coronavirus test.

Finally, Dan James and Dylan Levitt are the tenth and eleventh Reds that could represent their nations on Wednesday night.

Ryan Giggs' Wales travel to Sofia to face Bulgaria and are unbeaten in the 2020-21 Nations League so far, without conceding a single goal.

Check out tonight's full fixture list below (all games to kick-off at 19:45 BST):

Bulgaria v Wales (S4C/Sky Sports Football)

Croatia v France (Sky Sports Red Button)

England v Denmark (Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD)

Italy v Netherlands (Sky Sports Red Button)

Portugal v Sweden (Sky Sports Red Button)

Scotland v Czech Republic (Sky Sports Premier League)

