What Cristiano Ronaldo’s Celebration Against Everton Meant

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester United fans got to see Cristiano Ronaldo score his 700th club career goal on Sunday. However he celebrated with a new celebration.

Cristiano Ronaldo made football history on Sunday night. The Portuguese superstar reached a huge milestone in his career as he became ‘CR700’ and scored his 700th club career goal.

Ronaldo was brought on early on into the game on Sunday night. Anthony Martial started the game, however he picked up an injury in the warm up before kick off.

Martial had to come off and was replaced by a smiling Ronaldo. Ronaldo came on and eventually went on to score the winning goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Premier League

Casemiro was the player to provide the assist for Ronaldo’s goal. The former Real Madrid duo linked up for the first time to register a goal since joining Manchester United.

When Ronaldo scored, he ran over to the corner flag inside Goodison Park, however did not celebrate with his trademark ‘Siuu’ celebration.

Instead Ronaldo stood and placed his hands close to his heart on his chest. Antony then also came over to Ronaldo and copied the celebration alongside him.

Many fans speculated as to what the celebration meant. The real reason has been revealed and may surprise quite a few people.

The reason behind Ronaldo’s 700th goal was; “Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration against Everton was a self-deprecating nod to the position in which he sleeps when travelling with the Unitrd squad, which hasn't gone unnoticed by his team-mates.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Cristiano Ronaldo Antony Bruno Fernandes Goodison Park Manchester United Everton Premier League
