What Manchester United Will Do During International Break

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has already revealed that he will meet with the board to discuss potential January transfer business.

The Dutchman wants to add more players to his squad January and will reportedly be given a budget close to around £70million.

Ten Hag will use the international break to outline some targets ahead of potential moves for players across the pitch.

However that won’t be the only thing that Ten Hag will be doing during the break, he will also be working with players that haven’t been called up to their international squads.

IMAGO / PA Images

There are a number of fringe players that will be available to work with Ten Hag during the international break.

The Dutchman watched United’s under 21’s on Friday night and has selected some players that will train with the first team before the break.

Ten Hag has spoken to Uniteds official club media outlets about the plan he has for his squad ahead of the international break.

In a quote published to United’s website, it reads;

“I don’t have the players,” he said. “What can we plan?”

“We can plan work structures with the players who will be there. They will get a break but also have good sessions. We can work on specifics but, when 90 per cent of the squad is not there, we cannot work on development. That is clear.”

