What United have to do to secure Champions League football this week

Manchester United had a glorious opportunity to enter the Premier League top four last week at Old Trafford... but failed to beat Southampton with a flat performance.

That chance will arise once again tonight though, with a West Ham United side not to be underestimated - similarly to the Saints - stepping foot in the Theatre of Dreams.

David Moyes ended United's stay in the Champions League back in 2014 with a lacklustre managerial display, and now he'll look to damage hopes all over again here.

West Ham travel up north with little to play for after confirming their safety from relegation, but that certainly doesn't mean the Reds are in for an easy night's work.

This is by no means a must-win fixture though, incredibly, so let's go through what United actually need to do in order to return amongst the European elite.

Simply put, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have guided United to a top-four finish in his first full season in charge with just two points from the remaining two games.

Here's a stunning fact for you though...

Two points would be enough to seal a top-four spot this season, however, three points from the last two outings may not be.

Here's why...

United have done a brilliant job in pulling back both points and goal difference on Leicester City, to the point why there's now no separating the teams.

Both are on 62 points with a 28 goal difference, however, the Foxes are still fourth due to scoring 67 goals, four more than United's 63.

If Solskjaer's side are victorious tonight, they will go into third with Chelsea set to face Liverpool at Anfield immediately afterwards.

With three points, they will be three points ahead of Leicester ahead of Sunday's curtain-closer, which just so happens to be at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester can even win that game, but as long as United's result tonight betters that victory, Champions League football will still be guaranteed on goal difference.

If points are dropped tonight with a draw, United can't afford to lose against Leicester but another draw will be enough.

If West Ham steal a shock win, well United will have simply have to beat the Foxes on their own turf - an intimidating task.

Judging on the outcome of Chelsea's game at Liverpool, the Reds could be in pole position for a third-place finish with a win tonight.

If you said that back in Winter, you'd be stunned into silence. It emphasises to brilliant turnaround we've witnessed this season.

Even without a trophy - if things don't go to plan in the Europa League next month - bringing Champions League football back to Old Trafford would be a promising start for Solskjaer.

Put it this way, if United avoid defeat against the Hammers this evening you'd seriously back them to finish what has been an unbelievable recovery job this season.

Be sure to watch The Preview on Stretford Paddock ahead of tonight's nerve-wracking clash against West Ham...