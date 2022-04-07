Skip to main content
When Manchester United Could Announce the Appointment of Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United are set to appoint Erik Ten Hag as their new manager after picking him as their favoured candidate and many supporters will be wondering when the club will make the announcement. 

United will have to be respectful of Ajax’s current season in which they are fighting for the title as well as being in a Dutch cup final.

Ten Hag has brought major success back to Ajax since being appointed.

Success that Ten Hag has achieved in the Netherlands is one of the main reasons why supporters are so excited about the appointment. 

ten hag 4

Ajax are set to face PSV in the final of the Dutch cup on Sunday the 17th April.

PSV are also their main rivals in the fight for the league title with just four points separating the sides. 

Should the title fight go down to the last day then we won’t know the outcome of the Eredivise until the 15th of May.

With those dates in mind United may have to wait until around the 20th May to announce their new boss.

Antony and Erik Ten Hag

United will want to be respectful to Ajax as well as the Dutch club being respectful to fans and players.

There is a possibility that sources close to the club or the club itself could announce a formal agreement.

Although it’s not expected that the clubs will announce anything until the season has concluded in both England and the Netherlands. 

ten hag 3
