When Manchester United Face The Big Six In The 22/23 Premier League Season | Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham

Manchester United’s fixtures have been released for the 22/23 Premier League season and here you can find when United face the other five teams in the big six throughout the season.

United learned the schedule of their first season under Erik Ten Hag with a number of big games in the early stages of the campaign.

The Red Devils will face the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion, Leicester City and more early on during the campaign.

However most fans will be eagerly wondering when United face their toughest games of the campaign against the conventional big six.

United will face close rivals Liverpool within the first three games of the campaign with a blockbuster Old Trafford fixture on the cards.

Here is the full schedule of when United face their big six counterparts;

Liverpool (H) August 20th

Arsenal (H) September 3rd

Manchester City (A) October 1st

Tottenham (H) October 19th

Chelsea (A) October 22nd

Manchester City (H) January 14th

Arsenal (A) January 21st

Liverpool (A) March 4th

Chelsea (H) April 22nd

Tottenham (A) April 25th

All fixtures would be subject to change in the future due to the rescheduling of games for TV coverage as well as cup competition.

