Where Manchester United Rank Amongst Worlds Most Valuable Football Clubs
Forbes, the worlds leading voice and publication for entrepreneurial and business news has published it’s top ten list of most valuable football clubs.
Manchester United are included in the list with everyone knowing the pure value of the club.
There are many rumours circulating at the moment of a possible change of ownership at United with fans wanting the Glazer family to sell the club.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Emirate of Dubai are said to be interested buyers.
The Glazers are coming under increasing pressure from a number of fan protests.
There have even been reports in recent weeks that the Glazers have ‘named’ their price over a possible sale.
A possible price was named at around £3.75billion for the sale of the club.
However United’s value listed by Forbes is slightly off that valuation.
United rank amongst some of the worlds heavyweights, being alongside the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool.
Below you can find the full list of Forbes’ top ten.
1. Real Madrid: $5.1B
2. Barcelona: $5B
3. Manchester United: $4.6B
4. Liverpool: $4.45B
5. Bayern Munich: $4.28B
6. Manchester City: $4.25B
7. Paris Saint-Germain: $3.3B
8. Chelsea: $3.1B
As shown in the list, United rank above their Premier League rivals and are valued as England’s most valuable football club.
