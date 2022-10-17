Skip to main content
Where To Watch 2022 Ballon d’Or Awards Ceremony Live Stream Details

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Tonight, the 2022 Ballon d’Or awards ceremony takes place in Paris. Below you can find the details of where to watch.

The 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony takes place tonight where Europe's top players will be rewarded for their year of achievements and success. Karim Benzema is tipped to win the highly desired award.

Benzema has been named as the expected winner of tonights showpiece prize following his year of success. The Frenchman led Real Madrid to a UEFA Champions League and La Liga title.

The Real striker scored an impressive number of goals in last seasons campaign. The Frenchman made an impact in yesterdays El Clasico too, scoring the opening goal.

A host of huge names make up the top five that are expected to be named tonight. They include Vinicius Jr, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Robert Lewandowski and then the winner, Benzema.

David Alaba Real Madrid

Manchester United have Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro up for nomination, however it has not yet been revealed where they have been placed in the rankings.

Ronaldo is a multi time winner of the prestigious award and will be in attendance tonight. He is there to watch former teammate and friend Benzema win the award.

Where to watch?

Tonights awards ceremony will be available to watch via the L’Equipe YouTube channel and website. 

