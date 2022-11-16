Skip to main content
Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s Full Interview With Piers Morgan

Cristiano Ronaldo’s bombshell interview with Piers Morgan is set to be released tonight and here’s where you can watch it.

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo’s full and exclusive interview with Piers Morgan is set to release tonight and tomorrow, the 16th and 17th November. The first part of the 90 minute special will air tonight and here’s where you can watch.

Ronaldo’s interview with Piers has already been released, partially in snippets. The talk tv host has spent the last few days releasing short teasers from the interview.

So far plenty has already been revealed from what Ronaldo has spoken about. The Portuguese sensation has stated he doesn’t respect Erik Ten Hag and had made admissions about the club itself.

Erik ten Hag instructing players

The interview isn’t even out in full but has already prompted United to look into possible action they can take. Some reports have stated that United are looking into the possibilities of cutting ties with Ronaldo.

In regards to the interview itself, as stated, releases in two parts over Wednesday night and Thursday night. The much anticipated first part releases tonight at 8pm UK time.

Where Can You Watch?

The interview is a part of Piers’ exclusive show on Talk TV titled ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’. The show can be found on Sky TV Channel 526 from 8pm.

Alternatively you can tune in via YouTube by following the link HERE.

