Which Pot 1 team do you want Manchester United to face in the Champions League?

After one season away, Manchester United have made a quick return to the Champions League and will be back amongst Europe's elite next term.

Due to being 9th in the UEFA club coefficient, United look set to be placed in Pot 2 when the Group Stage draw takes place on 1 October in Athens.

With that being said, the Reds are very likely to face another European heavyweight at the first hurdle in what would've been an exciting prospect, if Old Trafford was able to hold a 75,000 capacity crowd to witness it.

However, it'll be very interesting to see how United fare after being pitted against Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona in their last campaign in 2018/19.

Pot 1 will contain: reigning holders and German champions Bayern Munich, Italian champions Juventus, French champions PSG, Portuguese champions Porto, Spanish champions Real Madrid, Europa League champions Sevilla and Russian champions Zenit St. Petersburg.

Liverpool will also be present after lifting their first Premier League title last season, but won't be eligible to face United in the Group Stage.

In a poll voted on by over 77,000 supporters, Zenit appear to be the preferred opponents amongst fans with 29% of the votes.

Sevilla, a team United have never beaten, finished second in the poll with 16% of the vote, whilst Bayern Munich and Porto were joint-third with 15%.

With just 6%, despite the historic night at the Parc des Princes in 2019, PSG are the team fans seemingly want to avoid early on in the competition.

