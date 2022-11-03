Who Manchester United Could Face In Their Europa League Play Off Game
Manchester United traveled to Spain to face Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday night. United won the game 1-0 thanks to a goal from Alejandro Garnacho but it wasn’t enough for them to top the group.
United had to top the group to avoid a knock out play off game before reaching the next round of the competition. The Red Devils finished second and now must play against a team that has been eliminated from the Champions League.
Despite winning on the night, United failed to really perform to their maximum potential going forward. They will now be faced with a tough European game in a big game to come which they must win to stay in the UEL.
The list of opponents that United could face has quite the variety of teams. From Europes elites all the way down to some talented teams that could be looking for an upset.
The teams that United could face in that game are;
Ajax
Barcelona
Bayer Leverkusen
FC Salzburg
Juventus
Sevilla
Shakhtar Donetsk
Sporting CP
