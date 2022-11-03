Skip to main content
Who Manchester United Could Face In Their Europa League Play Off Game

Manchester United failed to beat Real Sociedad by two goals and now have to face an eliminated Champions League side before the next round of the Europa League.

Manchester United traveled to Spain to face Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday night. United won the game 1-0 thanks to a goal from Alejandro Garnacho but it wasn’t enough for them to top the group.

United had to top the group to avoid a knock out play off game before reaching the next round of the competition. The Red Devils finished second and now must play against a team that has been eliminated from the Champions League.

Despite winning on the night, United failed to really perform to their maximum potential going forward. They will now be faced with a tough European game in a big game to come which they must win to stay in the UEL.

The list of opponents that United could face has quite the variety of teams. From Europes elites all the way down to some talented teams that could be looking for an upset.

The teams that United could face in that game are;

Ajax

Barcelona

Bayer Leverkusen

FC Salzburg

Juventus

Sevilla

Shakhtar Donetsk

Sporting CP

