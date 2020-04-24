Who should be United's left-back next season?

It's one of the most prominent debates at Manchester United right now - who will be starting at left-back next season?

From his horrific leg break in Eindhoven to clashes with Jose Mourinho to the emergence of Brandon Williams; Luke Shaw has adapted and survived through most challenges he's faced at Old Trafford.

Williams made his debut in the Carabao Cup against Rochdale and hasn't looked back since, seemingly overtaking Shaw as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's preferred choice shortly after.

The 24-year-old returned to prominence after overcoming a muscle injury in December though and was one of the club's top performers ahead of the break.

Shaw has emerged strong from the competition Williams is providing him, but many are on the latter's side due to his academy graduate status.

It's not just that though. Williams' tenacity on and off the ball and willingness to get into goalscoring positions in every attack United compose have been a joy to watch this term.

In my opinion, both players should be at the club next season. Shaw has fought valiantly for his place in Solskjaer's plans, whilst Williams doesn't exactly need a loan move away.

Especially if Diogo Dalot departs, he's a brilliant option to have to provide cover for both wide defensive positions.

At the moment, I think Shaw should be first-choice going into the 2020/21 campaign, although things can of course change before then.

If silverware evades Solskjaer this campaign, he'll be hungry for success next season and I believe in order to achieve that, you need a team ready for it.

Williams is brilliant and I have no doubts that he is Shaw's natural successor, but there are flaws on his game which, don't get me wrong, should be expected in a newly promoted 19-year-old.

I seriously think another season amongst the first-team providing quality cover for both Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka is what would be best for his development.

Hopefully, Shaw can continue to impress under the pressure of a naturally-gifted academy product breathing down his neck, because United have a top-class full-back duo if he can.

It's not exactly a bad situation for Solskjaer to have though, especially bearing in mind his eagerness to integrate young, British talent into his philosophy at the club.

Yes, Luke Shaw has been in bad positions during his six-year stint at United, but we should focus on how he has overcome each and every one of them to still be at the club right now.