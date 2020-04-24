Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

Who should be United's left-back next season?

Alex Turk

It's one of the most prominent debates at Manchester United right now - who will be starting at left-back next season?

From his horrific leg break in Eindhoven to clashes with Jose Mourinho to the emergence of Brandon Williams; Luke Shaw has adapted and survived through most challenges he's faced at Old Trafford.

Williams made his debut in the Carabao Cup against Rochdale and hasn't looked back since, seemingly overtaking Shaw as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's preferred choice shortly after.

The 24-year-old returned to prominence after overcoming a muscle injury in December though and was one of the club's top performers ahead of the break.

Shaw has emerged strong from the competition Williams is providing him, but many are on the latter's side due to his academy graduate status.

It's not just that though. Williams' tenacity on and off the ball and willingness to get into goalscoring positions in every attack United compose have been a joy to watch this term.

In my opinion, both players should be at the club next season. Shaw has fought valiantly for his place in Solskjaer's plans, whilst Williams doesn't exactly need a loan move away.

Especially if Diogo Dalot departs, he's a brilliant option to have to provide cover for both wide defensive positions.

At the moment, I think Shaw should be first-choice going into the 2020/21 campaign, although things can of course change before then.

If silverware evades Solskjaer this campaign, he'll be hungry for success next season and I believe in order to achieve that, you need a team ready for it.

Williams is brilliant and I have no doubts that he is Shaw's natural successor, but there are flaws on his game which, don't get me wrong, should be expected in a newly promoted 19-year-old.

I seriously think another season amongst the first-team providing quality cover for both Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka is what would be best for his development.

Hopefully, Shaw can continue to impress under the pressure of a naturally-gifted academy product breathing down his neck, because United have a top-class full-back duo if he can.

It's not exactly a bad situation for Solskjaer to have though, especially bearing in mind his eagerness to integrate young, British talent into his philosophy at the club.

Yes, Luke Shaw has been in bad positions during his six-year stint at United, but we should focus on how he has overcome each and every one of them to still be at the club right now.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

United value Dalot at £30m amid PSG interest

Manchester United reportedly value Diogo Dalot at £30million amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Alex Turk

Bellingham expected to opt for United over Dortmund

Jude Bellingham is reportedly set to opt for a summer move to Manchester United, despite receiving an offer from Borussia Dortmund.

Alex Turk

United have 'really good chance' of signing both Grealish and Sancho

Manchester United reportedly have a 'really good chance' of signing both Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho this summer.

Alex Turk

United 'dream' of front three involving Sancho

Manchester United reportedly 'dream' of securing a front three involving Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho.

Alex Turk

United tipped to make Upamecano approach

Manchester United are reportedly 'knocking on the door' to win the race to sign RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano

Alex Turk

Can Manchester United Take Advantage Of A Deflated Transfer Market?

We speak to football finance expert Kieran Maguire to find out what is likely to happen in the upcoming transfer window.

stephenhowson

United to redraw transfer strategy amid coronavirus crisis

Manchester United are redrawing their summer transfer budget amid the coronavirus crisis.

Alex Turk

Rashford opens up about 'tough' time playing under Mourinho

Marcus Rashford has opened up about the 'tough' time playing under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Rashford reveals his desired position at United

Marcus Rashford has revealed where he wants to play in future at Manchester United

Alex Turk

'I'm furious': Fans react as United's 20/21 home shirt is leaked

Manchester United's 2020/21 home shirt has surfaced online, and fans aren't taking to it too well.

Alex Turk