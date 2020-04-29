Why Sky Sports aren't crazy to name Maguire as United's 19/20 MVP

Earlier this week, Stretford Paddock hosted a debate on whether Sky Sports were right to name Harry Maguire as Manchester United's 2019/20 MVP - you can watch that video here:

Whilst there have been calls amongst fans to recognise the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Fred and... Odion Ighalo, I'm here to argue why Sky Sports could actually be right.

Let's start with the overriding fact of this argument.

United conceded 54 goals in the Premier League last season, the second-worst defensive record out of the top-ten clubs with only West Ham United shipping more.

This campaign, the Reds have conceded just 30 so far, the fourth-least out of every other team in the top-flight and Maguire's rapid emergence as captain has significantly contributed to that record.

His United debut involved a Man of the Match performance in the 4-0 opening weekend win over Chelsea and he's continued in the same vein for the most part of his nine-month stay so far.

Questions were rightly asked when the Reds made the 27-year-old the most expensive defender in the world last summer, paying Leicester City £80million for his services, but he's offered far more than just defensive stability.

Maguire has played every single Premier League minute since arriving at United and has maintained an average match rating of 7.12, making 1.1 tackles and 1.8 interceptions per game.

Only Chris Basham (61) and Jan Bednarek (59) have made more league interceptions than Maguire (53) this season amongst all centre-backs.

United's current 11-match unbeaten streak has been heavily contributed to by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's solid defence, with Maguire helping United to 11 clean sheets in his last 15 appearances. An immense record.

He's also leading the club's ranks in several statistic categories which only emphasises his impact this term, although you could see that just by watching the team with him in.

Maguire has made the joint-most appearances (29) and played the joint-most minutes (2610) in the Premier League this season, alongside David de Gea.

On top of that, the skipper is leading the charts for touches (2910), successful passes (1553), clearances (132) and interceptions (53).

He's demonstrated picking up the ball, bringing it out of defence and catalysing counter-attacks brilliantly so far and it's become a key way of how Solskjaer wants to play.

If Maguire can continue his form once football resumes, he'll certainly be in with a shout of claiming the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award at the first time of asking.