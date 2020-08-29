SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Why Anthony Martial deserves his first Sir Matt Busby Player of the Season award

Alex Turk

Anthony Martial has been a whole new beast this season for Manchester United and it feels like a lot of that is down to a general maturing of his game.

In past campaigns, the 24-year-old has been widely criticised for his attitude and inconsistency but he seems to be thriving as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's number nine.

Solskjaer's desire to acquire Erling Haaland in January was heavily documented, but Martial's relentless nature in front of goal has almost been a message that he is a player the United manager can rely on.

In the 2019/20 season, he was the Reds' top goalscorer with 23 goals in all competitions, 17 of which came in the Premier League, closely pipping Marcus Rashford's tally of 21.

What makes the Frenchman standout though, is the fact Rashford was United's primary penalty taker before Bruno Fernandes arrived at the club.

And if you weren't aware, United have received their fair share of penalties this term.

Martial, however, scored none of his 17 league goals from the penalty spot and has demonstrated a newfound hunger to adopt Solskjaer's preferred style of striker.

If he hadn't missed two months of the season through injury, it's highly likely he would've become the first United man to hit the 30-goal mark since Robin van Persie in 2013.

Netting the same number of goals in all competitions as the likes of Sergio Aguero, Mohamed Salah and Premier League Golden Boot winner Jamie Vardy is a commendable enough achievement.

Alas, the improvements in Martial's link-up and confidence playing as the sole striker have been just as brilliant to see and hopefully, he can continue in the same vein next term.

With all of that being said, it must be noted that he isn't likely to win the voting by a distance.

If Bruno Fernandes was at Old Trafford for the whole season, there's no doubting it'd be his to lose considering he's one of the frontrunners after just half a campaign.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Fred and of course, Rashford, have all enjoyed positive individual campaigns too, but Martial is in line to be the first forward in seven years to lift the Sir Matt Busby award.

Be sure to check out the latest Fanzine Friday on Stretford Paddock with this weeks guest, Steve Black from United We Stand...

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why Nemanja Matic's international retirement serves as critical transfer reminder

Alex Turk explains why Nemanja Matic's international retirement serves as a critical transfer reminder for Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Manchester United's opening Premier League TV schedule announced ahead of new season

Manchester United's opening TV schedule has been announced by the Premier League ahead of 2020/21 season.

Alex Turk

Greek officers told Harry Maguire he 'wouldn't play again' while hitting his legs

Manchester United captain has revealed Greek officers told him he 'wouldn't play again' while assaulting his legs during his arrest.

Alex Turk

Harry Maguire reveals he feared for his life during Mykonos arrest

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has revealed he feared for his life during his arrest on the Greek island of Mykonos, in his first public statement.

Alex Turk

Fabrizio Romano addresses reports linking Sandro Tonali to Manchester United

Fabrizio Romano has quickly addressed reports from Italy linking Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali to Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Dean Henderson ready to fight for game time after penning new Manchester United contract

Dean Henderson has revealed he's determined to feature as much as possible after signing a long-term contract extension at Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Three Manchester United stars named in Europa League Squad of the Season

Three Manchester United players have been named in the 2019/20 Europa League Squad of the Season.

Alex Turk

Manchester United see €25m Benoit Badiashile bid rejected by Monaco

Monaco have rejected a €25million offer from Manchester United to sign centre-back Benoit Badiashile.

Alex Turk

Pictured: Marc Jurado arrives in England to complete Manchester United transfer

Marc Jurado has been pictured arriving in England ahead of his transfer to Manchester United from Barcelona.

Alex Turk

Manchester United 'relaxed' over lack of transfer activity

Manchester United are reportedly 'relaxed' about their lack of transfer activity so far this summer.

Alex Turk