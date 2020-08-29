Why Anthony Martial deserves his first Sir Matt Busby Player of the Season award

Anthony Martial has been a whole new beast this season for Manchester United and it feels like a lot of that is down to a general maturing of his game.

In past campaigns, the 24-year-old has been widely criticised for his attitude and inconsistency but he seems to be thriving as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's number nine.

Solskjaer's desire to acquire Erling Haaland in January was heavily documented, but Martial's relentless nature in front of goal has almost been a message that he is a player the United manager can rely on.

In the 2019/20 season, he was the Reds' top goalscorer with 23 goals in all competitions, 17 of which came in the Premier League, closely pipping Marcus Rashford's tally of 21.

What makes the Frenchman standout though, is the fact Rashford was United's primary penalty taker before Bruno Fernandes arrived at the club.

And if you weren't aware, United have received their fair share of penalties this term.

Martial, however, scored none of his 17 league goals from the penalty spot and has demonstrated a newfound hunger to adopt Solskjaer's preferred style of striker.

If he hadn't missed two months of the season through injury, it's highly likely he would've become the first United man to hit the 30-goal mark since Robin van Persie in 2013.

Netting the same number of goals in all competitions as the likes of Sergio Aguero, Mohamed Salah and Premier League Golden Boot winner Jamie Vardy is a commendable enough achievement.

Alas, the improvements in Martial's link-up and confidence playing as the sole striker have been just as brilliant to see and hopefully, he can continue in the same vein next term.

With all of that being said, it must be noted that he isn't likely to win the voting by a distance.

If Bruno Fernandes was at Old Trafford for the whole season, there's no doubting it'd be his to lose considering he's one of the frontrunners after just half a campaign.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Fred and of course, Rashford, have all enjoyed positive individual campaigns too, but Martial is in line to be the first forward in seven years to lift the Sir Matt Busby award.

