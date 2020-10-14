Why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces attacking dilemma against Newcastle

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is faced with a major attacking dilemma ahead of Manchester United's trip to Newcastle United this weekend.

The Reds travel up to St. James' Park looking to return to winning ways following the last Premier League outing against Tottenham Hotspur.

Jose Mourinho's side rocked up at Old Trafford has thumped United 6-1, inflicting the latter's second defeat in three league games so far this season.

In the humbling loss, it turned from bad to worse whilst 2-1 down as Anthony Martial saw a straight red card for raising his arm at Erik Lamela.

It means the French forward, and United's first-choice striker, will now miss the next three domestic games against Newcastle, Chelsea and Arsenal.

United acquired some exciting back-up in the form of Edinson Cavani on deadline day, a seemingly perfect time considering Martial's hefty suspension.

However, that now doesn't seem to be the case.

With the 33-year-old quarantining after arriving in England to complete his move, his services will be unavailable for the trip to Newcastle.

Solskjaer will now have to hand a start to Odion Ighalo, now third-choice striker, who has been severely misfiring since lockdown.

The Nigerian's honeymoon period at Old Trafford is firmly over and he doesn't pose as an effective option, especially as a starter.

Marcus Rashford could start centrally rather than on the left. Similarly, Mason Greenwood could receive a chance to impress down the middle, rather than on the right.

It would mean the uninspiring Dan James will receive a rare start, or more likely, Juan Mata will be rewarded for his recent impressive showings in the Carabao Cup.

Martial hasn't started the campaign in fine form, but he plays an integral part in how Solskjaer wants to play and he'll be missed.

