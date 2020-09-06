Why Manchester United need Bruno Fernandes in perfect condition for the start of 2020/21

While the majority of focus amongst fans is currently on the summer transfer window, a glaring figure already at Manchester United can't be overlooked.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to kick off the 2020/21 campaign with the club's most exciting midfield options in a long time at his disposal.

The recent arrival of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek means he'll link up with a world-class duo in the form of Paul Pogba and none other than Bruno Fernandes this season.

Solskjaer has none of those three options to pick from for most of his first full season in charge which makes for an exciting proposition, but the latter should be exciting fans the most.

Since Fernandes joined United, Solskjaer's side picked up more Premier League points than any other club and cannoned into a third-place finish.

The return of Pogba and Marcus Rashford from long-term injury along the way certainly helped, but Fernandes was pivotal to United's late-season form.

The Reds claimed 32 points from a possible 42 in the 14 games from February to the end of the campaign, most notably and impressively more than Manchester City (30) and Liverpool (29).

Fernandes' 12 goals and eight assists in 22 appearances served as just a taster of what he'll bring to Old Trafford in the long-term, and who knows where United would've finished if he had been signed six months earlier.

The Portuguese playmaker seemed jaded at times near the end of the 19/20, understandably so, but hopefully, the short break has allowed him to refuel.

His stunning performance in Portugal's UEFA Nations League triumph over Croatia on Saturday certainly made it look as if he's raring to go.

United's new campaign starts in just two weeks time and it's going to be incredibly valuable to have Fernandes from the get-go.

